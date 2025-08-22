© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Royal Cure – By Pacsteam
A hard-hitting rock track exposing scandals, corruption, protests, and the rise of global lockdowns. "The Royal Cure – By Pacsteam" is rebellion in sound.
"The Royal Cure – By Pacsteam" is a raw rock track created entirely with Cubase’s own built-in effects and instruments, infused with authentic energy and unfiltered edge. This song dives into the dark underbelly of modern scandals — from Jeffrey Epstein and royal controversies, to corruption cases, leaked emails, and the wave of yellow vest protests erupting worldwide. The track captures the chaos of a system on the brink, where global lockdowns, military emergency laws, and UN-backed indefinite restrictions become the proclaimed "cure" for society’s unrest. It is a rebellious anthem against corruption, control, and the illusion of authority, delivered with sharp riffs, pounding rhythm, and raw vocals recorded with a newly added microphone. A soundtrack for resistance, truth-seekers, and those who refuse to bow to silence.
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---