NWO: UN's war on national sovereignty & WHO plans one world government
In 2015, the Vatican’s pope Francis called for a one world government to tackle his fake gospel of climate change. https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/pope-francis-calls-for-new-system-of-global-government-to-tackle-climate-change-10330124.html

The Vatican’s puppets including the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, the Club of Rome, etc are mouthpieces for the Vatican. Whenever the pope says something, these organizations will be in the forefront to speak on behalf while the Vatican sits quietly in the background to analyze public reaction.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now calling for a one world government, the same request made by the pope in 2015. This is not a coincidence.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

