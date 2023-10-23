NWO: UN's war on national sovereignty & WHO plans one world government

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters





In 2015, the Vatican’s pope Francis called for a one world government to tackle his fake gospel of climate change. https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/pope-francis-calls-for-new-system-of-global-government-to-tackle-climate-change-10330124.html



The Vatican’s puppets including the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, the Club of Rome, etc are mouthpieces for the Vatican. Whenever the pope says something, these organizations will be in the forefront to speak on behalf while the Vatican sits quietly in the background to analyze public reaction.



The World Health Organization (WHO) is now calling for a one world government, the same request made by the pope in 2015. This is not a coincidence.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington