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Straight outta Rome, Asterix and CoronaVirus
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26 views • May 07, 2021
ROMES CHAMPION C O R O N A V I R U S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYKcLd8zvOc
Asterix comic featured masked villain 'Coronavirus' in the year 2017
In ancient Rome, the auriga was a slave with gladiator status, whose duty it was to drive a biga, the light vehicle powered by two horses, to transport some important Romans, mainly duces (military commanders). An auriga was a sort of "chauffeur" for important men and was carefully selected from among trustworthy slaves only.
It has been supposed also that this name was given to the slave who held a laurel crown, during Roman Triumphs, over the head of the dux,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auriga_(slave)
ASTERIX AND THE CHARIOT RACE Page 15,16
https://archive.org/.../Asterix%20-41.../page/n13/mode/2up
The original book 'Asterix et la Transitalique' set in ancient Italy was released over two years before Wuhan reported its first case of the new strain of coronavirus in December 2019. Written by Jean-Yves Ferri (see Alberto Aleandro Uderzo )
https://archive.org/details/asterixarchive/Asterix%20-41-%20Asterix%20and%20the%20Chariot%20Race
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Uderzo
and drawn by Didier Conrad, the comic features Asterix and his sidekick Obelix participate in a chariot race across Italy organised by Caesar across Italy.
They have to contend with the villain named Coronavirus and his sidekick Bacillus.
Bacillus is the Latin term for bacteria!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYKcLd8zvOc
Asterix comic featured masked villain 'Coronavirus' in the year 2017
In ancient Rome, the auriga was a slave with gladiator status, whose duty it was to drive a biga, the light vehicle powered by two horses, to transport some important Romans, mainly duces (military commanders). An auriga was a sort of "chauffeur" for important men and was carefully selected from among trustworthy slaves only.
It has been supposed also that this name was given to the slave who held a laurel crown, during Roman Triumphs, over the head of the dux,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auriga_(slave)
ASTERIX AND THE CHARIOT RACE Page 15,16
https://archive.org/.../Asterix%20-41.../page/n13/mode/2up
The original book 'Asterix et la Transitalique' set in ancient Italy was released over two years before Wuhan reported its first case of the new strain of coronavirus in December 2019. Written by Jean-Yves Ferri (see Alberto Aleandro Uderzo )
https://archive.org/details/asterixarchive/Asterix%20-41-%20Asterix%20and%20the%20Chariot%20Race
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Uderzo
and drawn by Didier Conrad, the comic features Asterix and his sidekick Obelix participate in a chariot race across Italy organised by Caesar across Italy.
They have to contend with the villain named Coronavirus and his sidekick Bacillus.
Bacillus is the Latin term for bacteria!
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