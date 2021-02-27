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US Hits Iranian Targets In Syria...False Flag, Esther & Mordecai's Grave Coming?? / Words From The Lord: Crazy Signs In The Sun & Moon - Earth Stands Still! - Plasma Event Like 4th Of July Fireworks!!
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360 views • February 27, 2021
U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes on Syria Militias
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlhVTOWr9oA
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0
Middle East Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7d1eMKEKa3o
____________________________________________________
A time for the ingathering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxwmuoCUZY0
Signs in the Sky – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/signs-in-the-sky-anno-domini-144k/
A PLASMA EVENT – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/a-plasma-event-until-that-glorious-day/
Apep (/ˈæpɛp/ or /ˈɑːpɛp/; also spelled Apepi or Aapep) or Apophis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apep
What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating?
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/greatmomentsinscience/what-would-happen-if-the-earth-stopped-rotating/8180664#:~:text=Of%20course%2C%20if%20you%20suddenly,the%20hot%20and%20cold%20halves.
Rev Chapter 7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%207&;version=KJV
Web Plasma Binckeiland/ The Hague, Netherlands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9b0Y3i9DOs&;list=PL2CRqezbOCNA-v7tgbInkQZXJuwEj3srw&index=12
Events Are Upon You – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/events-are-upon-you-lynne-johnson/
A NEW KIND OF DARK AGES – Amanda White
https://444prophecynews.com/a-new-kind-of-dark-ages-amanda-white/
The Hemorrhagic Plague – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-hemorrhagic-plague-anno-domini-144k/
DREAM FROM THE LORD! EARTHQUAKE! THE CHURCH! FEMA TENTS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-SyewhA2g0
Prophetic Word February 26, 2021 - I am building in the realm of the spirit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6DB1_zjcVc
PROPHECY, SOON ALL WILL KNOW WHAT THE SEVEN THUNDERS UTTERED AND WHY IT'S SEALED UNTIL THE END. NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1UWO-Y0Vi8
"It is time"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOr2KImEet8
What Do You Call Him - 2.25.2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr6v12_y0yU
717 CODED IN THE CROSS OF OUR LORD JESUS!!! HALLELUJAH!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rla3Y3QpTOY
__________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlhVTOWr9oA
CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0
Middle East Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7d1eMKEKa3o
____________________________________________________
A time for the ingathering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxwmuoCUZY0
Signs in the Sky – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/signs-in-the-sky-anno-domini-144k/
A PLASMA EVENT – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/a-plasma-event-until-that-glorious-day/
Apep (/ˈæpɛp/ or /ˈɑːpɛp/; also spelled Apepi or Aapep) or Apophis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apep
What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating?
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/greatmomentsinscience/what-would-happen-if-the-earth-stopped-rotating/8180664#:~:text=Of%20course%2C%20if%20you%20suddenly,the%20hot%20and%20cold%20halves.
Rev Chapter 7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%207&;version=KJV
Web Plasma Binckeiland/ The Hague, Netherlands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9b0Y3i9DOs&;list=PL2CRqezbOCNA-v7tgbInkQZXJuwEj3srw&index=12
Events Are Upon You – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/events-are-upon-you-lynne-johnson/
A NEW KIND OF DARK AGES – Amanda White
https://444prophecynews.com/a-new-kind-of-dark-ages-amanda-white/
The Hemorrhagic Plague – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-hemorrhagic-plague-anno-domini-144k/
DREAM FROM THE LORD! EARTHQUAKE! THE CHURCH! FEMA TENTS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-SyewhA2g0
Prophetic Word February 26, 2021 - I am building in the realm of the spirit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6DB1_zjcVc
PROPHECY, SOON ALL WILL KNOW WHAT THE SEVEN THUNDERS UTTERED AND WHY IT'S SEALED UNTIL THE END. NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1UWO-Y0Vi8
"It is time"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOr2KImEet8
What Do You Call Him - 2.25.2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr6v12_y0yU
717 CODED IN THE CROSS OF OUR LORD JESUS!!! HALLELUJAH!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rla3Y3QpTOY
__________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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