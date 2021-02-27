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US Hits Iranian Targets In Syria...False Flag, Esther & Mordecai's Grave Coming?? / Words From The Lord: Crazy Signs In The Sun & Moon - Earth Stands Still! - Plasma Event Like 4th Of July Fireworks!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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360 views • February 27, 2021
U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes on Syria Militias
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlhVTOWr9oA

CGI 3D Animated Short "I, Pet Goat II" by - Heliofant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0

Middle East Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7d1eMKEKa3o
____________________________________________________

A time for the ingathering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxwmuoCUZY0

Signs in the Sky – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/signs-in-the-sky-anno-domini-144k/

A PLASMA EVENT – Until That Glorious Day
https://444prophecynews.com/a-plasma-event-until-that-glorious-day/

Apep (/ˈæpɛp/ or /ˈɑːpɛp/; also spelled Apepi or Aapep) or Apophis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apep

What would happen if the Earth stopped rotating?
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/greatmomentsinscience/what-would-happen-if-the-earth-stopped-rotating/8180664#:~:text=Of%20course%2C%20if%20you%20suddenly,the%20hot%20and%20cold%20halves.

Rev Chapter 7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%207&;version=KJV

Web Plasma Binckeiland/ The Hague, Netherlands
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9b0Y3i9DOs&;list=PL2CRqezbOCNA-v7tgbInkQZXJuwEj3srw&index=12

Events Are Upon You – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/events-are-upon-you-lynne-johnson/

A NEW KIND OF DARK AGES – Amanda White
https://444prophecynews.com/a-new-kind-of-dark-ages-amanda-white/

The Hemorrhagic Plague – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-hemorrhagic-plague-anno-domini-144k/

DREAM FROM THE LORD! EARTHQUAKE! THE CHURCH! FEMA TENTS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-SyewhA2g0

Prophetic Word February 26, 2021 - I am building in the realm of the spirit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6DB1_zjcVc

PROPHECY, SOON ALL WILL KNOW WHAT THE SEVEN THUNDERS UTTERED AND WHY IT'S SEALED UNTIL THE END. NOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1UWO-Y0Vi8

"It is time"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOr2KImEet8

What Do You Call Him - 2.25.2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dr6v12_y0yU

717 CODED IN THE CROSS OF OUR LORD JESUS!!! HALLELUJAH!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rla3Y3QpTOY
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Keywords
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Privacy Policy