And We Know 11.3.2023 RINO’s resign, PAUSE, Pelosi trouble, CT ballot stuff, Assange, Power to PEOPLE. Pray!
Published Yesterday

LT of And We Know


Nov 3, 2023


This entire video is packed full of one win after another. From election stealing exposure, to RINOs departing, to perfect deltas with Pelosi to Trump’s Pause again. It is absolutely amazing. Hold on tight. Here we go.


BLM Fraud Xahra Saleem is jailed for 2-1/2 Years after Stealing Donations that were Meant to Go to “Charities” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64470


LIVE - President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks in Houston, Texas - 11/2/23

https://rumble.com/v3sid85-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-in-houston-texas-11223.html


Nancy Pelosi got served with third-party subpoena’s to produce documents in a criminal case https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64475


There are jails cells at the bottom of the Capitol Building? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64476


Representatives Ken Buck and Kay Granger Announce they “Won’t Be Seeking Re-election” on a 6 year Q Delta which says… https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64478


Trump Statement Agenda 47 - No More Welfare for Illegal Aliens https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64479


Trump Statement Agenda 47 - Ending Veteran Homelessness in America https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64481


The Green New Deal is Dissolving Before our Eyes! 🙌https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64483


Trump mentions THE PAUSE!!!!! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/64640


"This whole climate change agenda is driven toward control over our lives." https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14103


These are the most hectic times ever, stirring up the most emotions since we started Fall of the Cabal. It is clear why Q indicated, "Saving Israel for last.' https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14102

