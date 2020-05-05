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Dr Judy Mikovitz PHD (Groundbreaking HIV/AIDS Scientist) Exposes Dr. Fauci’s Medical Corruption
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371 views • May 05, 2020
Dr Judy A Mikovits PHD has a virtual sit-down with Patrick Bet-David and opens up about her fallout with Anthony Fauci that led to her 5 year gag order and whistleblower status.
Order her book https://amzn.to/2VL3AC8 Site:
Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn
Follow her on Twitter:@DrJudyAMikovits https://bit.ly/2VK4xL8
Order her book https://amzn.to/2VL3AC8 Site:
Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn
Follow her on Twitter:@DrJudyAMikovits https://bit.ly/2VK4xL8
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