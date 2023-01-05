Create New Account
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO- LIVE WITH YOUR BRAIN TURNED ON 3RD JAN 2023
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
Published 20 hours ago |

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The Look Forward


hosted by Randy Stewart and Travis Harbin


TUESDAY January 3rd, 2023


Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.


Where have we been, where are we, where are we going?


We start this new year with a plan to improve ourself.


Last year I started each show with this phrase:


Perhaps you are scratching your head like I am and wondering :


*Where are we going and why am I in this hand basket?*


Which is my way of saying it looks like things are heading to hell in a hand basket.


While that is still relevant, as we begin this year, I want to change the tone from just recognizing that we are battling many challenging things in our lives and countries to focusing on what can we do to change things around us using the tools and truth we have. It is up to each one of us to move things in a positive direction. What I consider a positive direction? In a word it is freedom.


Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT


*PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE*


vaccinesfematyrannyworld health organisationworld depopulationdeath jabs

