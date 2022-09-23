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Joe Occhipinti: True Hero Finally Vindicated
The New American
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After Three Decades of Persecution and Smears. Veteran readers of The New American magazine will remember Joe Occhipinti as one of the most highly decorated federal law enforcement officers in American history, who heroically risked his life as an undercover operative, led many task forces that busted drug cartels, arrested drug lords, human traffickers, and terrorists, and exposed official corruption. After 22 years of stellar service in U.S. Customs and the Immigration and Naturalization Service, Joe Occhipinti was framed by the Dominican drug cartel and, with the collusion of New York Mayor David Dinkins, Judge Constance Motley, and corrupt officials of the Clinton Justice Department, he was prosecuted, convicted, and sent to prison on trumped-up, false charges of civil rights abuse.  Thankfully, on December 23, 2020, he received a full and unconditional pardon from President Donald Trump. He is the founder and executive director of the National Police Defense Foundation, an organization of over 200,000 members. His new autobiography, Framed! I Never Stood a Chance: Drugs, Conspiracy, and a Corrupt Justice System is a riveting, true-life page turner. He was interviewed for The New American by senior editor William F. Jasper.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

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