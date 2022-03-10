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Ukrainian Military Shelling The Ukrainian Civilians To Blame Russia For Doing It
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160 views • March 10, 2022
If you were not sure if the Ukrainian government and military were using and abusing the Ukrainian people this eyewitness testimony will help you decide.
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