Timcast IRL – Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Discussing Getting Censored

So why was Marjorie Taylor Greene banned from twitter? Why can twitter, facebook, Instagram decide that they are the judge of who should get kicked off? Marjorie Taylor Greene put out a tweet which confirmed the reality of life before COVID-19 and life after COVID-19. Life has dramatically changed since COVID-19. They are saying that Marjorie Taylor Greene got kicked off of twitter for political speech, but follow the money. Who is Paul Singer? Paul Singer is a mega donor who donates a ton of money to Dan Crenshaw in fact he probably donated so much money to Dan Crenshaw that he probably helped Dan get elected. Twitter has overgrown its role and it seems that they are now overstepping their bounds and trying to control the political discourse. What we are seeing is corporate communism, they are hurting the type of republican brand that we want and they are promoting the neoconservative republicans that they want. People who are on the left only get their news from leftwing sources, but people who are more centrist or rightwing get their news from various sources not just rightwing. Why should the government intervene in a private corporation that wants to make its own decision. When you are censored and when your ability to earn an income on social media platforms is taken away, you should be defended. There’s a backstory, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw do not get along at all because Marjorie is fighting on behalf of the people of Georgia and Dan Crenshaw apparently represents corporate interests. Is there anything anybody can do about the big corporate interests when they can easily lobby politicians to act on their behalf. Let us think of the real world, if you’re in sales you want to go in and talk to people. This is what big lobbyists are doing, they hire sales people to go in talk to politicians and they invest a lot of money for people to do that. They have a massive amount of control and it is dangerous and even with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s small dollar donations, and she doesn’t get the big checks, it is the most freeing thing in the world. Although Ironically, Tim pointed out that she received large donations from both Pfizer and Johnson&Johnson which is concerning because these 2 companies have billions of lawsuits against them and they are the ones responsible for pushing out rushed unfinished vaccines onto the population. The only way out of this is for the people to solve the problems. Gab is a good example of a social platform and that had to be built from scratch. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. is controlled through big government and corporations and they collude together to devour the small fish. Does Marjorie Taylor Greene have any plans to go after twitter for taking away her platform but allowing other politicians to keep their platforms? It is shocking that Dr. Robert Malone was deplatformed even though he is an expert in his field and that shouldn’t be disputed. This is all being done in a collusion in a 2030 vision to put all Americans on a social credit score. How can the word get out there if everything is being censored on the platform that these big institutions control? Marjorie Taylor Greene’s polling numbers are unbelievable and yet twitter seems to be trying to deplatform her. Twitter is harming the United States by doing this. It is clear that the World Economic Forum is favoring politicians that are pushing a neocon warmongering sect. A lot of these organizations are openly talking about what they want which is a social credit score, everybody living with no privacy and living in pods, and eating bugs. Democrats and Republicans have sold out our companies which forces them to make their products in other countries in order to make a profit. So why is our own American leaders and government helping China? And when we pulled out of Afghanistan, we left a lot of rare-earth mines that we built from scratch. There are people who believe that we have to sell out America to China in order to avoid a World War. We have to put aside our petty squabbles and come to terms that we have a dominant elite that is sucking away our lifesavings and our children’s life savings. Unfortunately, the technology isn’t there to go all in on solar power or other nonsense all the while China is increasing its coal dependency because they can’t produce enough power. What they say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is very different from what she says in person. Also, a big problem is the prisoners that have been held since January 6th protest on the capitol. It is terrifying seeing what that the government is capable of and to see them torture American citizens so. We’re sick of the media lying about people. I love it when people criticize other people and even if it is mean you need an opposing voice. Hey Twitter! we can’t just ban everybody willynilly!