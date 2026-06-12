Naziism + Communism Merged Together in Graham Platner (Blue POISON)

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The Democrats have nominated Graham Platner as their Senate candidate for Maine, a combination, effusion of the worst ideologies of the 20th century, communism and Nazi ism merged together, Hitler and Stalin would be proud. He he's a vile man, who beats women, but the Democrats forget about "believe all women" because they are power hungry, evil beings. #grahamplatner #believeallwomen #democrats #votebluenomatterwho