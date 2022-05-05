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Viktor Orban Hungarian PM on Ukraine's deathlist - and about those who operate it
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51 views • May 05, 2022
On the thumbnail picture:
An ukrainian propaganda picture showing a 6 year boy crying while dressed by his (russian) mother in a 1945 soviet style uniform with a pistol in his hand to be sent to the front, while she is saying : "Don't cry son, I'm still giving birth!"
Just as an example how incredibly insane their propaganda can be.
More inside the video.
An ukrainian propaganda picture showing a 6 year boy crying while dressed by his (russian) mother in a 1945 soviet style uniform with a pistol in his hand to be sent to the front, while she is saying : "Don't cry son, I'm still giving birth!"
Just as an example how incredibly insane their propaganda can be.
More inside the video.
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