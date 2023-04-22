https://gettr.com/post/p2f2bze3b41

三年前，2020年9月24日的直播中，郭文贵先生说到纽约的中共领事馆是中共在全世界的五大间谍基地之中最大的间谍基地。该信息证明2017年，“我盟”的陈氏兄弟提供的中共绝密文件的真实性。

Three years ago, in a live broadcast on September 24, 2020, Miles Guo said that the CCP Consulate in New York was the largest of the CCP’s five major spy bases around the world. This information proves the authenticity of the CCP’s top-secret documents provided by the Chen brothers of “Wo Meng” in 2017.

