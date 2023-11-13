Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s
Ivermectin Proven Cancer Treatment - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/VxeG
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU
Albendazole + Ivermectin Parasite Protocol - The Ultimate Anti Parasitic Combo - https://bitly.ws/Y47A
The Immunomodulation Benefit in Cancer Reduction Article: https://bitly.ws/329Bk
Immune System Introduction - https://bitly.ws/329Bo
Proteins of the Immune System - https://bitly.ws/329Br
Immune System The Individual Mechanisms - https://bitly.ws/329Bw
Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html
How Ivermectin Improves the Immune Response by Acting as an Immunomodulator!
Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication with many other effects, such as immunomodulatory effects, making it very effective for treating an under or overreactive immune system.
In this video, I discuss ivermectin's proven immunomodulatory effects and explain why these effects are essential in treating autoimmune diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
If you want to learn everything mentioned above in depth, watch this video, "How Ivermectin Improves the Immune Response by Acting as an Immunomodulator!" from start to FINISH!
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.