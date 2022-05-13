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MALONE, COLE , URSO: A DOCTORS ROUNDTABLE
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282 views • May 13, 2022
Three of the most prolific doctors in the Global Covid Summit, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Richard Urso joined Del for an in-depth discussion on why they aligned to form the G.C.S. and their tireless mission to spread truth and restore scientific integrity.
#GlobalCovidSummit #Covid19 #GCS #RestoreScience
POSTED: May 13, 2022
#GlobalCovidSummit #Covid19 #GCS #RestoreScience
POSTED: May 13, 2022
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