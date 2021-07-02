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HIDDEN EPIDEMIC - INTERVIEW WITH DR. THOMAS LEVY
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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82 views • July 02, 2021
A MUST SEE! I HAVE SAID FOR YEARS THAT THE REAL HEALTH INSURANCE SHOULD BE FULL COVERAGE FOR DENTISTRY!!!!!!

In this interview, repeat guest Dr. Thomas Levy, a board-certified cardiologist, shares his insights into an oft-forgotten and overlooked area of health, namely your oral health.
• Oral infections such as periodontitis and abscesses are the most common infections in the world and frequently are a stealth contributor to chronic diseases such as breast cancer and heart disease
• Everybody thinks an infected tooth will trigger enormous pain, but chronically abscessed teeth have no discomfort at all well over 95% of the time
• To identify asymptomatic abscesses, you need to get a 3D cone beam exam done. This is particularly important if you’re struggling with a chronic health condition, be it an autoimmune disease, cancer, heart disease or any degenerative disease
• Typically, periodontitis will precede an abscess. Once the gum inflammation gets bad enough and permits oral pathogens to reach the apex of the tooth, the abscess begins to form
• Irrigating between your teeth with hydrogen peroxide water is one of the most effective strategies for reversing periodontitis. You also want to make sure you have adequate vitamin C, as the hydrogen peroxide and vitamin C work in tandem to eradicate pathogens and eliminate infection
Source: Mercola
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health
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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