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FORMER ASSANGE PR AGENT TELLS ALL
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74 views • September 08, 2020
FORMER ASSANGE PR AGENT TELLS ALL
Trevor Fitzgibbon, the PR agent behind Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and Julian Assange, pulls the curtain back on what went on behind the scenes during the successful run of his PR firm, Fitzgibbon Media, and consequently his fall from grace, orchestrated by an agenda of what he declares is “so much worse than I believed it was.”
#Whistleblowers #Wikileaks #TechTyranny #Assange #Snowden #Censorship
Trevor Fitzgibbon, the PR agent behind Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and Julian Assange, pulls the curtain back on what went on behind the scenes during the successful run of his PR firm, Fitzgibbon Media, and consequently his fall from grace, orchestrated by an agenda of what he declares is “so much worse than I believed it was.”
#Whistleblowers #Wikileaks #TechTyranny #Assange #Snowden #Censorship
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