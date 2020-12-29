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Faith And Works
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0 view • December 29, 2020
Which is it, are we saved by faith or by works? If by faith what is the need for works? If we need works why are we not saved by being good? What does it mean to do good works and does this give us additional rewards or is it just once saved always saved and no amount of sacrifice will add one bit of value to our salvation? These questions and many more are answered in the compact but very exhaustive discussion? Don’t let your questions remain unanswered.
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