I SEND DARKNESS, WAR & CAPTIVITY 5-8-23 @ 10:10AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday |

A word from Father God about how America has become Babylon by our unfaithfulness with judgments of war, captivity and 3 days of darkness that includes our world.


James 2:13 For he shall have judgment without mercy, that hath shewed no mercy; and mercy rejoiceth against judgment.


A new warfare page has been added to our website to Lord willing help us all. God bless. Stay under Jesus' blood always.


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320


For Prayer email:

[email protected]


Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis


Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK


Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024


Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e


Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ


2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q


The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

warcaptivitythree days of darkness

