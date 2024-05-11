RT News May 11, 2024 2PM GMT

May 11, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









Kiev loses more than 100 soldiers with dozens more surrendering in a new Russian offensive towards Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkov with several settlements falling under Moscow’s advance. At least 10 people have been killed and many more wounded as the IDF continues strikes on Rafah in Southern Gaza. South Africa calls for more measures from the ICJ to restrict the IDF’s offensive in Gaza. That is as another country Libya lends its support to the genocide case against Israel. Israel’s representative shreds the UN Charter in a theatrical protest at the General Assembly, which overwhelmingly passed a resolution to expand Palestine’s rights at the world body.