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Matt Walsh Explains What a Woman is to these buffoons that say they don't Know.
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230 views • January 20, 2022
Dr. Phil Show:
Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh debated a “non-binary” couple on transgender ideology during a Wednesday appearance on “Dr. Phil.”

Walsh joined Addison and Ethan, a “non-binary” married couple, to debate issues related to gendered bathrooms, the differentiation between biological sex and gender identity, and pronouns. Addison described sex as “our biological makeup” while gender is “between the ears.”

Walsh called the couple’s claims on gender “total nonsense,” defining sex as biological and gender as “a linguistic term.” The “Matt Walsh Show” host argued that proponents of gender ideology cannot define basic gendered terms such as “man” or “woman.”

“This is one of the problems with this left-wing gender ideology is that no one who espouses it can even tell you what these words mean,” he continued. “It’s like, what is a woman? Can you tell me what a woman is?”

The podcast host defined a woman as an “adult human female” and argued that supporters of gender ideology, like Addison and Ethan, want to “appropriate woman, you want to appropriate womanhood.” Ethan and Addison both argued that they cannot define the term given that it has a different meaning for every individual.

READ ARTICLE:
Matt Walsh On Dr. Phil Asked Why He ‘Cares So Much’ About Radical Gender Theory; His Answer Quiets Audience

https://www.dailywire.com/news/matt-walsh-on-dr-phil-asked-why-he-cares-so-much-about-radical-gender-theory-his-answer-quiets-audience
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transgendermatt walshdr phil
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