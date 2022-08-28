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In this PSECmedia Edit, we've taken an old school 1990s internet audio file and created video for it, from some equally old Delta Airlines Commercials from the 1980s. The original audio file is a comedy, and it's original author is unknown to us. While there are others on YouTube who have done similar things with this audio clip, we've tried to make it look more like an authentic Delta Airlines Commercial by keeping to the basic format that they used back in the day.
Hashtags: #delta #airlines #comedy #commercial #satire
Metatags Space Separated: delta airlines comedy commercial satire
Metatags Comma Separated: delta, airlines, comedy, commercial, satire
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/15qmNtcNSaQD/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1410413952222892052?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Delta-Airlines---We-Loves-Us-Some-Flying---PSECmedia-Edit---432hz--hd-720p-:8?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hmk25-delta-airlines-we-loves-us-some-flying-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/JZ3BAPO
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0b132122-2a49-40a1-8890-23659b21308f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/UzjxV2pqJ7Qadd5
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f92f4b248c4dec68ce9a0966167e2fbd6c8bad65ff64a54b54279cc4ca6f76ec&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3378/delta-airlines-we-loves-us-some-flying-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/100275_in-this-psecmedia-edit-we-039-ve-taken-a-old-school-1990s-internet-audio-file-an.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#