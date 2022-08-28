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Delta Airlines - We Loves Us Some Flying | PSECmedia Edit | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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120 views • August 28, 2022

In this PSECmedia Edit, we've taken an old school 1990s internet audio file and created video for it, from some equally old Delta Airlines Commercials from the 1980s. The original audio file is a comedy, and it's original author is unknown to us. While there are others on YouTube who have done similar things with this audio clip, we've tried to make it look more like an authentic Delta Airlines Commercial by keeping to the basic format that they used back in the day.


Hashtags: #delta #airlines #comedy #commercial #satire

Metatags Space Separated: delta airlines comedy commercial satire

Metatags Comma Separated: delta, airlines, comedy, commercial, satire



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/15qmNtcNSaQD/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1410413952222892052?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Delta-Airlines---We-Loves-Us-Some-Flying---PSECmedia-Edit---432hz--hd-720p-:8?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hmk25-delta-airlines-we-loves-us-some-flying-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/JZ3BAPO

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0b132122-2a49-40a1-8890-23659b21308f

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/UzjxV2pqJ7Qadd5

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f92f4b248c4dec68ce9a0966167e2fbd6c8bad65ff64a54b54279cc4ca6f76ec&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3378/delta-airlines-we-loves-us-some-flying-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/100275_in-this-psecmedia-edit-we-039-ve-taken-a-old-school-1990s-internet-audio-file-an.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
satirecomedycommercialairlinesdelta
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy