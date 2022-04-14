Miles Guo: Thanks to the fellow fighters from mainland China and those inside of the CCP for risking their lives to provide key classified information and military intelligence about the CCP

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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: Thanks to the fellow fighters from mainland China and those inside of the CCP for risking their lives to provide with the New Federal State of China key classified information and military intelligence about the CCP! You will always be regarded as the number 1 contributor to the New Federal State of China