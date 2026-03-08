💥Missile strike in Tel Aviv

💥🇮🇷 Epstein Coalition strikes across Iran, with explosions reported in Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Karaj, Fardis, and Zanjan today.

The United States has already spent about $6 billion on the war with Iran, yet it remains unclear what a victory would even look like, The New York Times reports.

According to the paper, shifting war objectives have confused the American public, while polls show broad dissatisfaction with the conflict. Rising violence is also pushing oil prices higher and triggering economic shocks that could create political problems for Donald Trump ahead of elections.

The report estimates that U.S. and Israeli forces have struck around 4,000 targets in Iran but have failed to destroy its military capabilities.

Citing sources in the U.S. government, the NYT says Iran still retains roughly half of its missile arsenal and a significant portion of its drones.

Meanwhile, IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini stated that Iran is capable of sustaining the war for at least six more months at the current pace of fighting.

The IRGC-linked Fars news agency also reported, citing sources, that the corps will intensify missile strikes starting tonight, including a 100 percent increase in the use of heavy and strategic missiles.