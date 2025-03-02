GEORGE HERBERT WALKER BUSH [#ICEPICK] AND HIS SON W ☭ WERE PENETRATED BY 100 MEN❓

Tina Zimmermann - 😈George B 💩show …sounds like quite an evening -StateObserversNetwork-





Source: https://x.com/TinaZimmermann4/status/1895950125387727115





I tell you, this guy is heading for a sex scandal, a money scandal, or a padded room.

More than likely all three.





And make sure you read the last sentence.





"Did you know that Skull & Bones, which is a major fraternal organization run out of Yale University, which Poppa Bush - George Bush - were all part of and many who are now part of the 620 billionaires and global and world leaders - the Conference On Foreign Relations - people who are making decisions in media and education and politics worldwide - have come through the Skull & Bones process. For the most part, in the initiation you lie in a casket and then members of the Skull & Bones on campus at the time will walk past the casket and urinate on you and defecate on you. You are also then expected to have anal sex - any member of Skull & Bones - you'll have to have - they'll have to insert their penis into your anus. George Bush had over 100 men insert their penis in his anus. Poppa Bush - old man Bush - the CIA chief - had over 100 men insert their penis into his anus. And every other member of Skull & Bones, this hideous group of the New World Order, has had - at least 100 times - a penis injected into their anus in order to be received and become a member of this elitist fraternal group called Skull & Bones. That is documented historical proof, you can check it out with Alex Jones."





- Pastor James David Manning, "the sodomite slayer."





http://joemygod.blogspot.com/2015/01/harlem-hate-pastor-george-hw-bush-has.html





https://www.democraticunderground.com/10026149548





https://www.instagram.com/davidpakmanshow/reel/Cs1dFH6Rt47/





https://www.tiktok.com/@davidpakmanshow/video/7237365642020605230