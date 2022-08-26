Mark Zuckerberg Admits He Helped Democrats Rig 2020 Election and Joe Rogan Forgives Him

Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the recent appearance of Mark Zuckerberg on Joe Rogan's podcast.

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JUST IN: GOP Lawmakers Want To Question Mark Zuckerberg For “Election Interference” After He Publicly Admitted Facebook Suppressed Content About Hunter Biden’s Laptop

https://100percentfedup.com/just-in-gop-lawmakers-want-to-question-mark-zuckerberg-for-election-interference-after-he-publicly-admitted-facebook-suppressed-content-about-hunter-bidens-laptop/

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https://www.breitbart.com/tag/my-son-hunter/













