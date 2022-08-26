Mark Zuckerberg Admits He Helped Democrats Rig 2020 Election and Joe Rogan Forgives Him

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Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the recent appearance of Mark Zuckerberg on Joe Rogan's podcast.
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JUST IN: GOP Lawmakers Want To Question Mark Zuckerberg For “Election Interference” After He Publicly Admitted Facebook Suppressed Content About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
https://100percentfedup.com/just-in-gop-lawmakers-want-to-question-mark-zuckerberg-for-election-interference-after-he-publicly-admitted-facebook-suppressed-content-about-hunter-bidens-laptop/
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https://www.breitbart.com/tag/my-son-hunter/