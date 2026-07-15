New York's Millionaire Exodus: $10.7 Billion Tax Revenue Plunge

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- Study reveals New York's millionaire household share dropped from 13% to 8.7% by 2022, steepest.
- Despite growing millionaire numbers, California, Texas, and Florida expanded faster, pushing New York fourth nationally.
- Analysts cite high taxes, rent control, green mandates increasing costs and weakening tax stability significantly.
- Officials debate wealthy migration; critics warn shrinking high-earner base threatens affordability and budget resilience statewide.
- Population losses and above-average taxes could intensify pressure on affluent residents amid federal policy changes.
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