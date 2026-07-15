BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New York's Millionaire Exodus: $10.7 Billion Tax Revenue Plunge
BrightVideos
BrightVideosCheckmark Icon
24 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • Today

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Study reveals New York's millionaire household share dropped from 13% to 8.7% by 2022, steepest.

- Despite growing millionaire numbers, California, Texas, and Florida expanded faster, pushing New York fourth nationally.

- Analysts cite high taxes, rent control, green mandates increasing costs and weakening tax stability significantly.

- Officials debate wealthy migration; critics warn shrinking high-earner base threatens affordability and budget resilience statewide.

- Population losses and above-average taxes could intensify pressure on affluent residents amid federal policy changes.


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
economynew yorkmigrationtaxesmillionaires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

New York State Lost $10.7 Billion in Tax Revenue as Millionaire Population Declined, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

We Are Sleepwalking into a Global Catastrophe: Why Trump’s War on Iran Threatens the Infrastructure That Keeps Billions Alive

Mike Adams
House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

House Passes Sunshine Protection Act to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent; Senate Will Vote Next

Garrison Vance
Tucker Carlson on &#8220;Decentralize TV&#8221;: Can a Third Party Break America&#8217;s Corrupt Two-Party System?

Tucker Carlson on “Decentralize TV”: Can a Third Party Break America’s Corrupt Two-Party System?

Douglas Harrington
Report: Trump Granted Saudi Crown Prince Approval for Strike on Yemen&#8217;s Sanaa Airport

Report: Trump Granted Saudi Crown Prince Approval for Strike on Yemen’s Sanaa Airport

Garrison Vance
House to Vote on Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

House to Vote on Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy