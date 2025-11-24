Ex-CIA officer: Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad access agent - John Kiriakou told Mario Nawfal

Ex-CIA officer: Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad access agent

Jeffrey Epstein may have operated as an Israeli intelligence asset used to gain proximity to global elites, John Kiriakou told Mario Nawfal.

"If you want to get close to a former President, billionaire, or royal, you recruit somebody that can be next to them," he said.

Kiriakou questioned why the FBI never prosecuted Epstein, suggesting they were either "working with him or helping cover things up."