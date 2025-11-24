Ex-CIA officer: Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad access agent - John Kiriakou told Mario Nawfal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-CIA officer: Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad access agent
Jeffrey Epstein may have operated as an Israeli intelligence asset used to gain proximity to global elites, John Kiriakou told Mario Nawfal.
"If you want to get close to a former President, billionaire, or royal, you recruit somebody that can be next to them," he said.
Kiriakou questioned why the FBI never prosecuted Epstein, suggesting they were either "working with him or helping cover things up."