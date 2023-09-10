BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ATF Agent's CHILLING Warning 'You CANNOT Trust Your Government' The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 193
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • September 10, 2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 9, 2023


On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks with John Dodson, the whistleblower who revealed the ATF “gunwalking” scandal known as Operation Fast and Furious that led to the death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. John’s decision to speak up was extremely risky, and he tells Glenn why he was afraid to start his car every morning after his family left. John also talks about the chilling reality of what’s happening at the southern border. Why hasn’t the illegal immigration problem been solved? John jokes that “the Mexican drug cartels must be huge donors to the Democratic Party." They also talk about the war in Ukraine and the dubious Nord Stream bombing. John’s expertise in Soviet war tactics leads him to believe that something just isn’t right. Yet nobody seems to be concerned about the obvious corruption. But it’s not just overseas. The CIA playbook is alive and at work — on American soil. Having done extensive undercover work in crowds, John saw all the signs in place on January 6: "If there's a crowd, there are agents in it," he reveals. And will the government ever solve the mystery of the pipe bomber? After having served in law enforcement for more than three decades, John reveals the truth about the powerful new role of the state: “Your government is not here to serve you any more.”


SPONSORS:

If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com or call 1-800-4-RELIEF to get the $19.95 three-week quick start.


Right now, you can save $200 on an EdenPURE Thunderstorm Air Purifier 3-pack for whole-home protection. You’ll get three units for under $200. That's a fraction of the cost compared to other air purifiers that can go for over $600. Just go to http://edenpuredeals.com and enter discount code GLENN.


My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company. Go to https://mypatriotsupply.com and when you buy their three-month emergency food kit, which lasts up to 25 years in storage, you’re going to get a bonus package of crucial survival gear – worth over $200 – for free!


"The Glenn Beck Podcast" has partnered with Pre-born with a goal of saving 70,000 babies in 2023. Every tax-deductible donation, big or small, helps to save the unborn. Get involved today by dialing #250 and saying the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/GLENN


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


#glennbeck #theblaze #blazetv #atf #agent #government #glennbeckpodcast #fastandfurious #whistleblower #johndodson #borderpatrol #warning #trust #chilling


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtAXCTfDHYU

Keywords
deathwarillegal immigrationsouthern borderwhistleblowerglenn beckscandalbrian terrymexican drug cartelsoperation fast and furiousjan 6atf agentamerican soilcannot trust governmentjohn dodsongunwalkingborder patrol agenthuge donors to democratic partyukraine nord stream bombingsoviet war tacticscorruption cia playbookcrowds with agentsgovernment not here to serve you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy