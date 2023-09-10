ATF Agent's CHILLING Warning 'You CANNOT Trust Your Government' The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 193

Glenn Beck





On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks with John Dodson, the whistleblower who revealed the ATF “gunwalking” scandal known as Operation Fast and Furious that led to the death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. John’s decision to speak up was extremely risky, and he tells Glenn why he was afraid to start his car every morning after his family left. John also talks about the chilling reality of what’s happening at the southern border. Why hasn’t the illegal immigration problem been solved? John jokes that “the Mexican drug cartels must be huge donors to the Democratic Party." They also talk about the war in Ukraine and the dubious Nord Stream bombing. John’s expertise in Soviet war tactics leads him to believe that something just isn’t right. Yet nobody seems to be concerned about the obvious corruption. But it’s not just overseas. The CIA playbook is alive and at work — on American soil. Having done extensive undercover work in crowds, John saw all the signs in place on January 6: "If there's a crowd, there are agents in it," he reveals. And will the government ever solve the mystery of the pipe bomber? After having served in law enforcement for more than three decades, John reveals the truth about the powerful new role of the state: “Your government is not here to serve you any more.”





