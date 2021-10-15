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Dr Savage84: 'Ancient Cosmology' (A Montage) [14.10.2021]
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12 views • October 15, 2021
Gina Ronyak - 18 hours ago:
'I've wondered for years, since my childhood, if the world is bigger and more involved than we're led to believe. I know from experience that there's more to this realm than we're told. With the help of people such as yourself, I'm learning that it is much bigger'
496 viewsOct 14, 2021
dr savage84
3.38K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VduBQoDBVh4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
'I've wondered for years, since my childhood, if the world is bigger and more involved than we're led to believe. I know from experience that there's more to this realm than we're told. With the help of people such as yourself, I'm learning that it is much bigger'
496 viewsOct 14, 2021
dr savage84
3.38K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VduBQoDBVh4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
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