Dean Weitenhagen from Phoenix said he got to know Miles Guo about two years ago, since then, he has become a big fan of Miles Guo, and has been supporting his mission of taking down the CCP

3 views 0

https://gnews.org/articles/610312





Keywords bioweapon ccp miles guo taiwan artemisinin covid19 gnews covid hydroxychloroquine ivermectin ccpvirus new federal state of china bgy nfsc rolf gmusic gettr hcoin himalaya exchange whisleblowers movement hpay vaccine disaster gfashion hcn hdo