Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Modern Day Mengele
channel image
Martus for Truth
16 Subscribers
61 views
Published 13 hours ago

An American Citizen seems hell-bent to kill a great many innocent people.

My mistake, the southeast asian country is north of the equator, not south of it.

#American, #Mengele, #MassKilling

Keywords
americanmengelemasskilling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket