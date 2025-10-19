Patients & Doctors are Ready for a Direct, Patient-first Relationship

With Rob Hartwell, President, Capitol Consulting

https://hartwellcapitolconsulting.com/

Cohost Frohman knew Rob as a fellow Pennsylvania Republican staffer, but Rob was higher level, and like Frohman, went on to lobby and their paths separated.

During COVID, however, the two got reconnected, after Mr. Hartwell’s wife was injured from the dangerous clot-shot. By then, Frohman had become the lobbyist for the world’s oldest health freedom organization, and last summer, they both found themselves attending a MAHA conference. The conference brought together followers of RFK and entrepreneurs dedicated to seizing the reigns of the health system from the medical cartel that, in large part, has created the real epidemic… chronic disease…

Past 40? Don't have the energy you used to? Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved. cardiomiracle.com/FH

…Both Rob and Charles will attend the next Patient First Coalition conference later this month in Cleveland. In this week’s zoom, Rob will talk about the clients he represents who are working to break through the cartel’s grip on our healthcare system, to empower patients and the healers who want more than what the system allows. Mr. Hartwell truly is an insider - one of those “connected” lobbyists we hear so much about. It’s good to see influencers like Rob using their position to better the world, and he will advise us how it’s possible to make changes which, on the surface, seem impossible.