BITCOIN IS RAT POISON FOR BANKSTERS

#MOV
The mission is to survive., unnoticed preferably. Avoid casualties. Every person is needed to rebuild. We are at the gates of civil war promoted by foreign agents. (No Sales, FUCK OFF, Stay Legal)
#MOV
Each of you are responsible for the Monopoly of Violence within your own families and territories.
According to Weber, the state is that "human community that (successfully) claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of violence within a given territory."
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monopoly_on_violence
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.