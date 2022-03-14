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Disney Shuts down Business in Russia.Also Ukraine people suffering Refugees Run Underground 2 Poland subway stations to avoid missile bombings
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12 views • March 14, 2022
Sidenote .Sorry i been gone for almost a full month and a half but my irl life and sometimes my laziness gets in the way so here are some sources if you want to watch the videos and sad pictures and moments from the NY New York post and 2 other article news sites. Peace guys laters And i got allergies and sickness so hopefully this Tuesday or Wednesday i will be able to actually do more videos so at least 3 times a month instead of just once every 2 months .Lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the FlipSide!!!
https://deadline.com/2022/03/disney-ends-russia-business-ukraine-war-1234975481/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/03/12/ukraine-russia-invasion-live-updates/7008613001/
https://nypost.com/2022/03/02/grim-photos-show-ukrainians-hiding-from-russian-bombs-in-kyivs-subway-system/
Other Story news articles i did not cover here but i talked about on my Main older youtube vlogging channel:https://www.theverge.com/2022/3/12/22974228/sony-halts-crunchyroll-theatrical-releases-russia-ukraine
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-puts-russian-eshop-in-temporary-maintenance-and-blames-payment-issues/
Oh and Peace love and real thoughts safety and prayers to the Ukrainian people and the regular Normies and Russian Citizens that did not want this forced war!
https://deadline.com/2022/03/disney-ends-russia-business-ukraine-war-1234975481/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/03/12/ukraine-russia-invasion-live-updates/7008613001/
https://nypost.com/2022/03/02/grim-photos-show-ukrainians-hiding-from-russian-bombs-in-kyivs-subway-system/
Other Story news articles i did not cover here but i talked about on my Main older youtube vlogging channel:https://www.theverge.com/2022/3/12/22974228/sony-halts-crunchyroll-theatrical-releases-russia-ukraine
https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/nintendo-puts-russian-eshop-in-temporary-maintenance-and-blames-payment-issues/
Oh and Peace love and real thoughts safety and prayers to the Ukrainian people and the regular Normies and Russian Citizens that did not want this forced war!
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