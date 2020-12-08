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Barry Jennings, WTC7 survivor, 1st interview September 11, 2001
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38 views • December 08, 2020
In 2001, Barry Jennings was the Deputy Director of Emergency Services for the New York City Housing Authority. After being called to World Trade Center Building 7 to help coordinate the emergency response on the morning of 9/11, he was trapped in the building for hours by a series of explosions that, according to the government, never happened.
Full ABC7 "LIVE" interview from early afternoon on 9/11.
Full ABC7 "LIVE" interview from early afternoon on 9/11.
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