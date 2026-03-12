Energy Crisis, Derivatives Market, and Crisis of Confidence, an interview with Mitch Vexler

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Energy shocks don’t just affect fuel prices—they can destabilize the entire financial system. With trillions tied up in leveraged derivatives and cross-collateralized funds, even a small disruption can spark a massive chain reaction. Ultimately, markets run on trust. When confidence disappears, the domino effect can reshape the global economy overnight.
#Derivatives #MarketRisk #EnergyMarkets #FinancialSystem #CrisisOfConfidence #GlobalFinance
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