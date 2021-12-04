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Omricon, dont fall for the moronic. They joke with us.
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71 views • December 04, 2021
1. This childmolester and babykiller is working for Satan. So exited killing children.
https://www.brighteon.com/5bd0873f-bd16-4c26-a3e2-20357175d738
2. US IS RUN BY LITERAL GAY SATANIC PEDOPHILES, AND THIS DOCUMENT DUMP PROVES IT. CIA, FBI, PENTAGON, WASHINGTON AND HOLLYWOOD ARE FULL OF THEM
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3. Five COVID Facts by Dr. Peter McCullough
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4. Omicron Variant Situation In South Africa Hilariously Explained By British Man Living There. Its a big joke but sheeple believs its deadly serious.
https://www.brighteon.com/101d418e-b35d-4fa0-b9ba-5bf8f7689f5a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/5bd0873f-bd16-4c26-a3e2-20357175d738
2. US IS RUN BY LITERAL GAY SATANIC PEDOPHILES, AND THIS DOCUMENT DUMP PROVES IT. CIA, FBI, PENTAGON, WASHINGTON AND HOLLYWOOD ARE FULL OF THEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qTKqaykCeR34/
3. Five COVID Facts by Dr. Peter McCullough
https://www.brighteon.com/7961970a-3770-4a2a-b75d-1389ee20c5b7
4. Omicron Variant Situation In South Africa Hilariously Explained By British Man Living There. Its a big joke but sheeple believs its deadly serious.
https://www.brighteon.com/101d418e-b35d-4fa0-b9ba-5bf8f7689f5a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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