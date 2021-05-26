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LADY HAS HAD ENOUGH OF THE COVID SIGNS - YANK EM DOWN AND TEAR THEM OFF.
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90 views • May 26, 2021
Maybe if we just start yanking them down? Tossing them in the trash were they belong? I am not saying you should do that. I am not saying I would ever do that. But somebody could do this just like this lady. I have no idea who that would be. Do you?
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