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EMERGENCY BROADCAST: The UN/Davos Group Have OPENLY ANNOUNCED a Planetary Technocracy Based Dictatorship as US Engulfed by Record Inflation, Collapsing Border – MUST WATCH FULL SHOW 5/19/22
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303 views • May 20, 2022
Special guest Pastor Tony Spell joins today’s broadcast to share what his legal victory against medical tyranny means for all Americans! Never let Covid lockdowns dictate your life again! The United Nations and the corporate controllers are making their move to establish a planetary dictatorship! We must come together NOW to stop it! Watch & share THIS LINK!
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