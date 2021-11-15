© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TRAGIC EXECUTION OF SOPHIE SCHOLL - THE WHITE ROSE
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • November 15, 2021
During the Second World War and also in Germany in the 1930s, there were numerous groups within the country that opposed Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. Resistance to the Nazis and Hitler usually was put down rather brutally with those in opposition being sent to concentration camps, or even worse being put to death. One particular group 'The White Rose' lives on today in the memory for being a student group which featured two siblings who died for their beliefs.
Sophie Scholl at the age of 21 would be tragically executed using the guillotine at Stadelheim Prison in Munich. She had been part of the White Rose and had been caught alongside her brother distributing leaflets across Munich University which told people to rise up and defy the Nazis and Hitler. This was an incredibly serious thing, and many of those who practised acts of resistance like this would be sentenced to death for treason. Sophie had been an active part of the White Rose and their spreading of anti-Hitler propaganda, but she was caught.
A pro-Hitler janitor had caught Hans and Sophie Scholl throwing leaflets from a balcony at the University, and for this the Gestapo were called and the siblings arrested. They were placed on trial in a sham-trial, and then sentenced to death for treason. A day after this sentence they were executed, and Sophie's execution was performed using the guillotine by Johann Reichhart. It took a matter of seconds for the young girls life to be taken away.
Today she is remembered as an incredible and courageous young woman, who defied the tyranny of evil.
Sophie Scholl at the age of 21 would be tragically executed using the guillotine at Stadelheim Prison in Munich. She had been part of the White Rose and had been caught alongside her brother distributing leaflets across Munich University which told people to rise up and defy the Nazis and Hitler. This was an incredibly serious thing, and many of those who practised acts of resistance like this would be sentenced to death for treason. Sophie had been an active part of the White Rose and their spreading of anti-Hitler propaganda, but she was caught.
A pro-Hitler janitor had caught Hans and Sophie Scholl throwing leaflets from a balcony at the University, and for this the Gestapo were called and the siblings arrested. They were placed on trial in a sham-trial, and then sentenced to death for treason. A day after this sentence they were executed, and Sophie's execution was performed using the guillotine by Johann Reichhart. It took a matter of seconds for the young girls life to be taken away.
Today she is remembered as an incredible and courageous young woman, who defied the tyranny of evil.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.