UN Pact for the Future plays out the Weather Weapon Script
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
1
126 views • 6 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

The Un Pact for America fits perfectly the Climate Change Script:

1.       Hurricane Weather Weapon Trauma of our kids

a.       More evidence of weather control

2.       Brainwashing and literal prison of schools

3.       Empowering kids like Gretta UN Pact for the Future

5g

1.       Kill grid

2.       Surveillance

3.       Mind control

weather warlet no man deceive yousjwellfirefinal days reportrnc dedication to luciferun pack for americagmo hurricanes
