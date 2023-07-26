The Hunter Biden plea deal is DEAD.... According to the fake news...

Create New Account
The Hunter Biden plea deal is DEAD
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago

BREAKING: The Hunter Biden plea deal is DEAD after the judge expressed MAJOR concerns about the pretrial diversion program for Hunter's felony gun charge that would wipe out additional tax charges.


Keywords
hunter bidencongressional investigationbiden crime familyplea agreement

