A hotel in Cherkassy where the foreign mercenaries staying burned by the missile hit
The Prisoner
8762 Subscribers
236 views
Published Yesterday

In central Ukraine, a hotel in Cherkassy where foreign mercenaries were staying burned heavily after a loud explosion caused by the missile from Russian Air Force. The night attack caused half of the hotel building housing the military to collapse. Ukrainian Air Force representative Yuriy Ignat said Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched a series of attacks on various targets on Ukrainian territory.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

hotelmercsforeign mercenariescherkassytu-95ms strategic bombers

