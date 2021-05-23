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Military and Policing are Instruments of Satan
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30 views • May 23, 2021
Book of Enoch
Chapter 65
6And a command has gone forth from the presence of the Lord concerning those who dwell on the earth that their ruin is accomplished because they have learnt all the secrets of the angels, and all the violence of the Satans, and all their powers -the most secret ones- and all the power of those who practice sorcery, and the power of witchcraft, and the power of those who make molten images 7for the whole earth: And how silver is produced from the dust of the earth, and how soft metal 8originates in the earth. For lead and tin are not produced from the earth like the first: it is a fountain 9that produces them, and an angel stands therein, and that angel is preeminent.
Isa 2:4 And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Chapter 65
6And a command has gone forth from the presence of the Lord concerning those who dwell on the earth that their ruin is accomplished because they have learnt all the secrets of the angels, and all the violence of the Satans, and all their powers -the most secret ones- and all the power of those who practice sorcery, and the power of witchcraft, and the power of those who make molten images 7for the whole earth: And how silver is produced from the dust of the earth, and how soft metal 8originates in the earth. For lead and tin are not produced from the earth like the first: it is a fountain 9that produces them, and an angel stands therein, and that angel is preeminent.
Isa 2:4 And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
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