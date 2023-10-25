EPIC MUST WATCH!! Gaetz reveals McCarthy's deviant plan to take back speakership - he FAILED!!!

Matt Gaetz: Rep Mike Johnson will do a great job as the next Speaker of the House!
Rep. Matt Gaetz: Rep Mike Johnson will do a great job as the next Speaker of the House!
Here’s what happened behind closed doors last night that led to him becoming Speaker-Designate~ EPIC NEWS!!!!
@RepMattGaetz
@RepMikeJohnson
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1717210274048926065?s=20
