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The New Model: Deconstruction
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35 views • December 01, 2020
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Interstate Compacts are part of a regionalization effort, which is part of a larger agenda of global governance. The United States as we know it is changing and will likely go away. As a result the Federal government will likely cease to exist and will be replaced by regional and local governments under the purview of global governance.
In our latest installment in The New Model Series we discuss what Interstate Compacts are, how they are one of the building blocks for global governance and how this will effect all of us in the future.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Music Credits
Tribal Wind by SergePavkinMusic
No Copyright Claims
https://youtu.be/wWe5Z7qISMQ
Remorse by Dark Ambient
Copyright free
[email protected]
https://youtu.be/6d2nz7Ais5A
End music
Good Wins by Swansea
https://www.facebook.com/adamselzerworks/
Creative Commons License
https://youtu.be/3mI1jF7XvvU
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Videos
Three Shell Game Scam in London, Westminster. Don't get caught!!!
https://youtu.be/yP-OvorryAU
Drone Footage of Sheep Herding in New Zealand
Serena Coady
https://www.serenacoady.com
UN Sustainable Development Goals - Overview
https://youtu.be/M-iJM02m_Hg
World Economic Forum | Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2019
https://youtu.be/ztzhgKdbpq4
Crystal Ball sequence
The Crystal Ball (1943)
Paulette Goddard, Ray Milland, William Bendix
https://youtu.be/qFE1maFImjY
Voting Booth
AP
https://youtu.be/SnoPKXsudAg
Trump mask busker
Videvo
https://www.videvo.net
Galway Street Club (buskers at Trafalgar Square)
https://www.facebook.com/GalwayStreetClub
Recorded by The Music Man
https://www.facebook.com/IAmTheMusicMan/
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Source Material, References and further reading
David Graeber
Direct Action An Ethnography
Chapter 5 part IV
AK Press 2009
Unelected Committees
Federal Court Finding
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/case-220-pa/
Interstate Compact
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_compact
High Stakes
By Andrew Stuttaford
July 9, 2020
‘Stakeholder capitalism’ is corporatism in disguise.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/07/stakeholder-capitalism-corporatism-in-disguise/
From one of our research, collaborators: Lynne Taylor:
Much of the interstate compacts can be tied to the USMCA (US, Mexico, Canada Agreement). See link below
The agreement wasn't written in America, as is being reported. The agreement isn't a law, but Congress sponsored an Act which Trump signed into law to make all the cogs and wheels of the agreement become mandates from the federal government and will dictate where you live, work, and, your place in society.
The agreement also sets up committees which will govern our lives from every aspect. These committees are not necessarily made up of American nationals or bound by the Constitution.
Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada
https://ustr.gov/trade-agreements/free-trade-agreements/united-states-mexico-canada-agreement/agreement-between
Sustainable Development
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2020/03/12/human-capital-markets-digital-identity-the-united-nations-sustainable-development-goals/
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000LHN7EAO?tab=publications
https://sdgs.un.org/goals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
Interstate Compacts are part of a regionalization effort, which is part of a larger agenda of global governance. The United States as we know it is changing and will likely go away. As a result the Federal government will likely cease to exist and will be replaced by regional and local governments under the purview of global governance.
In our latest installment in The New Model Series we discuss what Interstate Compacts are, how they are one of the building blocks for global governance and how this will effect all of us in the future.
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
To see all Book of Ours videos go to:
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL17omUxm36gOYVerD3630A
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Music Credits
Tribal Wind by SergePavkinMusic
No Copyright Claims
https://youtu.be/wWe5Z7qISMQ
Remorse by Dark Ambient
Copyright free
[email protected]
https://youtu.be/6d2nz7Ais5A
End music
Good Wins by Swansea
https://www.facebook.com/adamselzerworks/
Creative Commons License
https://youtu.be/3mI1jF7XvvU
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Videos
Three Shell Game Scam in London, Westminster. Don't get caught!!!
https://youtu.be/yP-OvorryAU
Drone Footage of Sheep Herding in New Zealand
Serena Coady
https://www.serenacoady.com
UN Sustainable Development Goals - Overview
https://youtu.be/M-iJM02m_Hg
World Economic Forum | Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2019
https://youtu.be/ztzhgKdbpq4
Crystal Ball sequence
The Crystal Ball (1943)
Paulette Goddard, Ray Milland, William Bendix
https://youtu.be/qFE1maFImjY
Voting Booth
AP
https://youtu.be/SnoPKXsudAg
Trump mask busker
Videvo
https://www.videvo.net
Galway Street Club (buskers at Trafalgar Square)
https://www.facebook.com/GalwayStreetClub
Recorded by The Music Man
https://www.facebook.com/IAmTheMusicMan/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Source Material, References and further reading
David Graeber
Direct Action An Ethnography
Chapter 5 part IV
AK Press 2009
Unelected Committees
Federal Court Finding
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/case-220-pa/
Interstate Compact
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interstate_compact
High Stakes
By Andrew Stuttaford
July 9, 2020
‘Stakeholder capitalism’ is corporatism in disguise.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/07/stakeholder-capitalism-corporatism-in-disguise/
From one of our research, collaborators: Lynne Taylor:
Much of the interstate compacts can be tied to the USMCA (US, Mexico, Canada Agreement). See link below
The agreement wasn't written in America, as is being reported. The agreement isn't a law, but Congress sponsored an Act which Trump signed into law to make all the cogs and wheels of the agreement become mandates from the federal government and will dictate where you live, work, and, your place in society.
The agreement also sets up committees which will govern our lives from every aspect. These committees are not necessarily made up of American nationals or bound by the Constitution.
Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada
https://ustr.gov/trade-agreements/free-trade-agreements/united-states-mexico-canada-agreement/agreement-between
Sustainable Development
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2020/03/12/human-capital-markets-digital-identity-the-united-nations-sustainable-development-goals/
https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000LHN7EAO?tab=publications
https://sdgs.un.org/goals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
Keywords
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