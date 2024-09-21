BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Daniel - Chapter 12c
Bible Study Book of Enoch
Bible Study Book of Enoch
54 views • 7 months ago

10 Reasons why Spring 2025 might be the season of Antichrist

1. In 2028 AD, the earth will be 6000 years old

2. The 120-year Prophecy given to Noah

3. The last Jubilee year on record was 23 BC

4. References to 2 days / 2000 years in the New Testament

5. Matthew 24: signs of the end of the age and of Jesus’ coming

6. New Age Founder Alice Bailey on 2025

7. The Deagel Report 2025 prediction

8. Red Heifer and 3rd Temple ready to go

9. Digital ID and our Spiritual Temple

10. The UN Summit and “Pact for the Future”

Keywords
jesusmatthewunnwo2025futurenoahantichristnephilim3rd templejubileeunitednationssummitdigitalbaileyalicedeagelpact2028redheifer
