Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A PARADIGM SHIFT FOR ALL OF THE RELIGIOUS! - Short Video
85 views
channel image
Snippets of Truth
Published a month ago |

Religious leaders make rules for us to follow and they tell us it will make us right with God, but is it true. Listen to this 30 second video with a teaching from Jesus if you want to know the truth.


For more information please click this link to be taken to the video called "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings And The Church": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adhUelxFaFI


For inquiries please email [email protected]

Keywords
jesuslifereligionchangekillwinsolutionhoperadicalteachingshift

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket