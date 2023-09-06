Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Winter is Coming... DON'T USE ROCK SALT! Tips For Keeping Your Driveway Safe, Clear & Looking GOOD!
channel image
All Advisors
6 Subscribers
161 views
Published 18 hours ago

Winter is Coming... DON'T USE ROCK SALT! Tips For Keeping Your Driveway Safe, Clear & Looking GOOD!

CHRIS BERGER is a licensed real estate agent in NY and FL with over 20 Years experience – https://bergerpoints..com

Chris is a Home Masonry Expert and realtor with a combined 40+ years of property management, sales and renovation experience.

Chris specializes in helping 1st time home buyers and investors find the deals they really want!

Contact Chris at: [email protected]

https://bergerpoints.com























#experiencedrealtor #firsttimehomebuyer #firsttimehomebuyers #firsttimebuyer #realtor #propertymanagement #propertyinvesting #fixandfliprealestate #fixandflips #fixandsell #fixandfliprealestate #saleofland #putnamcounty #putnamny #duchesscountyny #tipsforbuyingahome #tipsforbuyers #tipsforbuyingahousein2023 #tipsforbuyingahouse #tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse #buyahouse #howtobuyahouse #howtobuyahome #howtofixahome #howtofixahomeandremodelit experiencedrealtor, firsttimehomebuyer, firsttimehomebuyers, firsttimebuyer, realtor, propertymanagement, propertyinvesting, fixandfliprealestate, fixandflips, fixandsell, saleofland, putnamcounty, putnamny, duchesscountyny, tipsforbuyingahome, tipsforbuyers,  tipsforbuyingahouse, tipsforbuyingyourfirsthouse, buyahouse, howtobuyahouse, howtobuyahome, howtofixahome, mortgage rate tips, seller financing, lower your interest rate, take care of your driveway

Keywords
realtorpropertymanagementpropertyinvestingfixandfliprealestatefixandflipsfixandsellsaleoflandputnamcountyputnamnyduchesscountynytipsforbuyingahometipsforbuyerstipsforbuyingahousetipsforbuyingyourfirsthousebuyahousehowtobuyahousehowtobuyahomehowtofixahomeseller financinglower your interest ratemortgage rate tipsexperiencedrealt firsttimebuyertake care of your driveway

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket